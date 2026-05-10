Byron Buxton’s RBI double in 11th inning gives Twins a 2-1 victory over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Byron Buxton doubled off the wall in left-center with one out in the 11th inning, scoring automatic runner Matt Wallner, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 on Saturday night.

Buxton also drove in Minnesota’s first run and had its only other hit, belting his 22nd career leadoff homer on the third pitch of the game from Tanner Bibee. The Twins and Guardians each finished with two hits.

Cleveland loaded the bases with one out in the ninth and 10th, but Eric Orze (1-1) worked his way out of both jams in his 1 2/3 innings. Luis García pitched the 11th for his first save.

Rule 5 Draft selection Peyton Pallette (1-2) allowed one unearned run in two innings as AL Central Division leader Cleveland had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Buxton has 13 homers — all in his last 23 games — and is two behind MLB leaders Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Munetaka Murakami of the White Sox. Minnesota is 20-40 against the Guardians since the start of the 2022 season.

The Guardians tied it at 1-all in the fourth when José Ramírez singled off Joe Ryan, stole second base and scored on Kyle Manzardo’s hit up the middle. Ryan worked six innings, giving up two hits.

Bibee, who has five losses and four no-decisions this season, struck out a season-high nine over six innings.

In the sixth, Bibee collided with catcher Austin Hedges when both were attempting to grab a popup by Brooks Lee. Hedges dropped the ball, Bibee was charged with the error and Lee ran to second base, but was stranded there.

The first pitch was delayed by 2 hours and 6 minutes because of heavy thunderstorms.

Up next

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (5-2, 3.28 ERA) pitches the three-game series finale against Twins RHP Andrew Morris (1-1, 4.96).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press