Cardinals bring 2-1 series advantage over Padres into game 4

St. Louis Cardinals (23-16, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (23-16, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (4-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (2-2, 5.64 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -136, Cardinals +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the San Diego Padres leading the series 2-1.

San Diego has a 23-16 record overall and a 12-10 record in home games. The Padres are 14-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis has a 13-6 record on the road and a 23-16 record overall. The Cardinals are 10-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has two doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Ty France is 10 for 34 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Walker has eight doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .301 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 11 for 40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .184 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press