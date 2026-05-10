Gonzales leads Pirates against the Giants after 4-hit performance

Pittsburgh Pirates (22-18, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-24, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (1-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Giants: Tyler Mahle (1-4, 5.00 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -118, Pirates -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants after Nick Gonzales’ four-hit game on Saturday.

San Francisco is 15-24 overall and 9-12 in home games. Giants hitters are batting a collective .241, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has an 11-9 record on the road and a 22-18 record overall. The Pirates are 15-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has seven doubles and two triples while hitting .312 for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 11 for 38 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan O’Hearn has five doubles and five home runs for the Pirates. Brandon Lowe is 12 for 34 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (back), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press