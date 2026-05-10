Clement leads Blue Jays against the Angels after 5-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (15-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (18-21, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (5-2, 1.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Spencer Miles (1-0, 3.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -119, Blue Jays -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Angels after Ernie Clement’s five-hit game on Saturday.

Toronto is 18-21 overall and 12-8 in home games. The Blue Jays are 7-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has a 7-15 record on the road and a 15-25 record overall. The Angels have a 7-15 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kazuma Okamoto leads the Blue Jays with 10 home runs while slugging .482. Brandon Valenzuela is 9 for 26 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jo Adell leads the Angels with a .261 batting average, and has three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 21 RBIs. Nolan Schanuel is 12 for 37 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Nathan Lukes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lazaro Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press