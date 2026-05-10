Orioles host Athletics, look to break home skid

Athletics (21-18, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-23, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (2-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Orioles: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 5.91 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -110, Athletics -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles aim to break their three-game home slide with a victory over the Athletics.

Baltimore has a 9-11 record at home and a 17-23 record overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The Athletics have a 21-18 record overall and a 13-10 record on the road. The Athletics have an 8-4 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with nine home runs while slugging .419. Adley Rutschman is 11 for 37 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has 11 home runs, 13 walks and 22 RBIs while hitting .340 for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 14 for 41 with four doubles, a triple and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .215 batting average, 6.97 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Blaze Alexander: day-to-day (calf), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (illness), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press