Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
89.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Orioles infield coach Miguel Cairo ejected in the 3rd inning against the Athletics

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles infield coach Miguel Cairo was ejected in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Athletics.

Baltimore manager Craig Albernaz came out to argue with plate umpire Carlos Torres — apparently over a challenge that wasn’t granted — with the A’s batting in the third. Albernaz eventually went back to the dugout, but around the time he got there, Torres ejected Cairo.

Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Washington Nationals last season, began to storm out onto the field but was held back by Albernaz.

The Orioles entered the game in last place in the AL East, having lost eight of their past 10.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.