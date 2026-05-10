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Adell hits pair of solo homers, Angels beat Blue Jays 6-1 to avoid 3-game sweep

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By AP News
Angels Blue Jays Baseball

Angels Blue Jays Baseball

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TORONTO (AP) — Jo Adell hit a pair of solo homers, José Soriano struck out seven over 7 2/3 innings to stop a three-start winless steak and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Sunday.

Oswald Peraza added a two-run homer as Los Angeles ended an eight-game road losing streak dating to April 16, while also ending a nine-game slump in Toronto.

Soriano (6-2) gave up two hits and a walk in the first inning, including Kazuma Okamoto’s RBI double, but didn’t allow another runner until Myles Straw reached in the eighth with an infield hit ended a streak of 20 consecutive outs.

Sam Bachman replaced Soriano after back-to-back singles loaded the bases and got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground into a forceout.

Peraza hit a two-run drive in a the fifth and Adell homered in the sixth and the ninth. All three homers came off Eric Lauer (1-5), who allowed six runs and five hits in five innings. He hasn’t won since March 29 against the Athletics.

Vaughn Grissom added a two-run double.

Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger was scratched from the lineup because of a sore right shoulder. Barger returned Saturday after missing 29 games because of a sore left ankle and made a 101.2 mph throw to retire Jorge Soler at home plate.

Up next

Angels: Cleveland LHP Joey Cantilo (2-1, 3.43 ERA) starts a series opener against the visiting Angels.

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.09 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday against Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 2.95).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press

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