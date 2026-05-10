De La Cruz and Steer help the Reds back Abbott in a 5-0 win over the Astros

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew Abbott allowed three hits in six sharp innings and Spencer Steer homered to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Houston Astros 5-0 on Sunday.

Elly De La Cruz had three hits and scored twice as the Reds won their second in a row following an eight-game losing streak. JJ Bleday provided a two-run triple.

Cincinnati took two of three in the weekend series, rebounding from a 10-0 defeat in the opener by giving up only one run over the next two games.

Abbott (2-2) struck out five and walked one, throwing 55 of his 85 pitches for strikes. Tejay Antone, Sam Moll and Graham Ashcraft each worked a perfect inning to finish the three-hitter.

Houston starter Kai-Wei Teng (1-3) held the Reds scoreless for the first three innings but was lifted after yielding four straight hits to begin the fourth.

De La Cruz singled, Sal Stewart doubled and both scored on Bleday’s triple ro right field. Tyler Stephenson chased Teng with an RBI single that made it 3-0.

Teng was charged with three runs and five hits in three-plus innings.

With the bases loaded in the fifth, De La Cruz scored when Astros reliever Cody Bolton walked Matt McLain. Steer added a solo homer in the sixth.

It was the third consecutive multi-hit game for De La Cruz.

Up next

Astros: RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 2.42 ERA) starts Monday night at home against RHP George Kirby (4-2, 2.94) and the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a four-game series.

Reds: Following a day off, RHP Brady Singer (2-2, 5.63 ERA) pitches Tuesday night against RHP Miles Mikolas (1-3, 7.44) and the Washington Nationals.

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