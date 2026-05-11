Dodgers take on the Giants in first of 4-game series

San Francisco Giants (16-24, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-16, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Trevor McDonald (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 0.29 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.97 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -182, Giants +151; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a four-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Los Angeles has a 24-16 record overall and a 13-8 record at home. The Dodgers have gone 19-4 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Francisco has a 16-24 record overall and a 6-12 record in road games. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages has a .333 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has eight doubles and nine home runs. Freddie Freeman is 10 for 39 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has seven doubles and two triples while hitting .310 for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 11 for 33 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (back), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press