Guardians manager Stephen Vogt misses 2nd game with viral infection

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians manager Stephen Vogt will miss his second straight game Monday night because of a viral infection.

Bench coach Tony Arnerich, who is Vogt’s housemate in Cleveland, will serve as acting manager again when the Guardians host the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a three-game series.

He said Vogt is feeling better and should be back in the dugout on Tuesday night.

“He is on the second floor, and I’m in the basement,” Arnerich said. “If we lose again, I might be out on the lawn.”

Arnerich managed the Guardians through a 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Vogt was the AL Manager of the Year in both 2024 and 2025, his first two seasons as a major league manager.

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