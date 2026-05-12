Joey Cantillo, Travis Bazzana help Guardians continue their home dominance of Angels with a 7-2 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joey Cantillo pitched six scoreless innings, rookie Travis Bazzana capped a five-run third inning with a two-run double and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Monday night.

Cantillo (3-1) allowed five hits, walked one and struck out four.

Brayan Rocchio put the Guardians ahead 2-0 when he greeted reliever Jose Fermin with a single in the second inning after opener Brent Suter was lifted.

The Guardians had a five-run outburst in the third inning, taking advantage of four walks, to extend their lead to 7-0. David Fry drew a bases-loaded walk and Daniel Schneemann hit a two-run single before Bazzana capped the rally by lining his two-run double to center field. Bazzana was the first pick in the 2024 amateur draft.

The AL Central-leading Guardians improved to 28-4 against the Angels in Cleveland since the start of the 2014 season. The Angels also lost for the 16th time in their last 21 games.

Kyle Manzardo and Fry each had two hits for the Guardians, who drew a season-high 10 walks, including three by Rhys Hoskins. The Angels got a pair of hits from Nolan Schanuel and Jo Adell, who also drove in a run with an eighth-inning single.

Suter (1-2) was charged with two runs in 1 2/3 innings. Alek Manoah finished with five scoreless innings despite walking five batters.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt missed his second straight game because of a viral infection but is expected to be back in the dugout Tuesday night. Bench coach Tony Arnerich again served as acting manager.

Up next

Angels rookie RHP Walbert Urena (1-3, 3.22 ERA) faces RHP Slade Cecconi (2-4, 6.15) on Tuesday in the second of the three-game series.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press