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Weathers loses no-hitter in 7th before Mayo’s 3-run homer carries Orioles to 3-2 win over Yankees

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By AP News
Yankees Orioles Baseball

Yankees Orioles Baseball

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BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Weathers took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, then gave up a single before Coby Mayo hit a three-run homer off reliever Brent Headrick to lift the Baltimore Orioles over the New York Yankees 3-2 on Monday night.

Weathers lost his no-hit bid when Adley Rutschman opened the seventh with a bouncer up the middle. After Tyler O’Neill drew a one-out walk, Yankees manager Aaron Boone brought in Headrick (3-1).

Mayo, who came into the game with a .158 batting average, hit Headrick’s third pitch into the left-field seats.

Weathers struck out nine and walked three. He threw 101 pitches.

Dietrich Enns (1-0) got the win in relief of starter Brandon Young, and rookie Anthony Nunez got three outs for his second save.

After Ryan McMahon hit a drive that O’Neill caught with his back to the right-field wall for the second out in the ninth, Paul Goldschmidt singled before pinch-runner José Caballero was thrown out attempting to steal second.

Caballero — who did not start because of a finger injury — was initially called safe, but a replay review overturned the call and ended the game.

Ben Rice hit a two-run homer in the third for the Yankees, who have lost four straight.

New York registered a four-game sweep of the Orioles at Yankee Stadium earlier this month, outscoring Baltimore 39-10.

Up next

Will Warren (4-1, 3.46 ERA) starts for New York on Tuesday night. Baltimore hopes to start lefty Trevor Rogers (2-3, 4.75), who’s been on the 15-day injured list (illness) since April 26.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVID GINSBURG
Associated Press

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