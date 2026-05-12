Guardians bring 1-0 series lead over Angels into game 2

Los Angeles Angels (16-26, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (22-21, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Walbert Urena (1-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Guardians: Slade Cecconi (2-4, 6.15 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Guardians -137, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Cleveland is 22-21 overall and 11-9 in home games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.89.

Los Angeles has gone 8-16 in road games and 16-26 overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase DeLauter leads the Guardians with a .292 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBIs. Brayan Rocchio is 10 for 38 with four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 11 home runs while slugging .510. Jo Adell is 12 for 35 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Angels: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (groin), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press