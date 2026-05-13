MacKenzie Gore works career-best 8 innings as Rangers beat Diamondbacks 7-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — MacKenzie Gore allowed three hits in a career-high eight innings, Joc Pederson and Ezequiel Duran homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Jake Burger went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs, reaching base a season-high four times.

Gore (3-3) allowed Ildemaro Vargas’ solo homer in the third inning while throwing just 95 pitches and matching the longest start by a Texas pitcher this year. He struck out five and walked one. The 27-year-old left-hander, in his fifth major league season, had worked seven innings six times previously.

Vargas also had an RBI single in the ninth on a 2-for-4 night that raised his batting average to .336.

Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo left in the sixth inning after his left foot hit the edge of first baseman Vargas’ foot as he tried to leg out an infield single. Pinch-runner Sam Haggerty replaced him.

After Grant Collyer allowed the first four batters to reach in the ninth, Jacob Latz came in and retired the side on 12 pitches, allowing two inherited runners to score, for his fifth save.

Pederson homered on the second pitch of the game from Zac Gallen (1-4). Duran went in the fourth, and his run-scoring infield single chased Gallen in the fifth.

Gallen allowed a season-high seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He has a 10.67 ERA in three May starts.

Up next

RHP Ryne Nelson (1-3, 5.68 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks in the rubber game of the series on Wednesday against Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (1-4, 5.01).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb