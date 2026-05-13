Angel Martinez hits leadoff homer, Parker Messick has solid outing in Guardians’ 4-2 win over Angels

CLEVELAND (AP) — Angel Martinez’s leadoff homer got Cleveland started and rookie Parker Messick had another strong outing as the Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Wednesday to finish a three-game series sweep.

Martinez homered off Reid Detmers (1-4) and the Guardians improved to 30-4 against the Angels at Progressive Field since 2015. Cleveland’s home record over Los Angeles in that 11-year span is the best by any major league team.

Messick (5-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander settled in after walking two in the first two innings. Eric Sabrowski struck out the side in the eighth, and Cade Smith did the same in the ninth for his 13th save.

Zach Neto hit a two-run homer for the Angels, who have dropped 11 of 12 on the road.

Batting first with Steven Kwan getting a day off for rest, Martinez, who hit one homer in Tuesday’s win and just missed hitting a second, connected on Detmers’ fourth pitch. It was the first career leadoff homer for Martinez, who gives manager Stephen Vogt an option up top with Kwan struggling.

The Guardians added another run in the first on David Fry’s infield groundout, and Cleveland made it 3-0 in the third on rookie Chase DeLauter’s sacrifice fly.

Neto has been scuffling and was dropped from first to sixth in the order by Angels manager Kurt Suzuki. The move paid off in the fifth, when Neto followed a single by Oswald Peraza with his seventh homer to pull the Angels within 3-2.

The Guardians tacked on a run in the sixth on Daniel Schneemann’s RBI single.

Up next

Angels: Following an off day, they open a three-game home series against the Dodgers with RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-2, 3.97) starting.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (0-5, 4.17) starts the opener of a three-game series Friday against Cincinnati.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By TOM WITHERS

Associated Press