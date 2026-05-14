Moniak has 3 hits, McCarthy gets unassisted double play from LF as Rockies beat Pirates 10-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mickey Moniak doubled, tripled, and homered on his 28th birthday, Jake McCarthy had the first unassisted double play by a left fielder in the majors since 2013, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 on Wednesday night.

The Rockies ended a three-game losing streak and snapped a five-game skid against the Pirates dating to last Aug. 3.

In the first inning, McCarthy caught a sinking line drive from Bryan Reynolds on a full sprint for the second out. He then stepped on second base to double off Oneil Cruz. It was the first unassisted double play by a left fielder since Boston’s Jonny Gomes on July 31, 2013, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Kyle Karros, McCarthy and Ezequiel Tovar each drove in runs in the fifth before Moniak’s two-out homer that put Colorado ahead 6-3.

Moniak added a double in the eighth and a two-run triple in the ninth. His 26 RBIs lead the Rockies.

Colorado’s TJ Rumfield finished 3-for-4 with a double and a homer. His .277 batting average ranks fourth among qualified rookies.

Jose Quintana gave up three runs on five hits in four innings. Antonio Senzatela (3-0) allowed one run in three innings of relief.

The Pirates scored in the second inning after Henry Davis reached on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded. Ryan O’Hearn scored from third, and Nick Gonzalez was caught in a rundown but scored due to interference by Quintana.

Reynolds had an RBI single in the third and O’Hearn homered in the sixth.

Mitch Keller (4-2) was perfect through four innings, but allowed five straight hits to open the fifth. He gave up six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

The start of the game was delayed 26 minutes by rain.

Up next

Rockies RHP Chase Dollander (3-2, 3.35 ERA) gets the start against Pirates RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (2-3, 4.50) as the series concludes on Thursday.

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