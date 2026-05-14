Jiménez, Edwards lead Marlins’ attack in 9-5 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Leo Jiménez had three hits and Xavier Edwards doubled, tripled and scored three runs as the Miami Marlins beat the Minnesota Twins 9-5 on Wednesday night.

Owen Caissie hit a two-run homer for the Marlins, and Liam Hicks drove in three runs to give him an MLB-leading 38 RBIs on the year. Max Meyer (3-0) gave up four runs and struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Byron Buxton homered twice and Kody Clemens also went deep for the Twins, who had won three of their last four. Josh Bell stole his first base since Sept. 27, 2018. The 978-game gap between steals was the longest for a batter since at least 1900, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-6) gave up eight runs — six earned — on seven hits with four walks in three-plus innings pitched. After beginning the season with two strong outings, Woods Richardson has a 9.79 ERA in 30 1/3 innings over his past seven starts.

Buxton hit first-pitch solo homers in the first and third innings off Meyer, who otherwise held the Twins offense in check most of the night.

Meanwhile, the Marlins scored two unearned runs in the first inning, then took a 4-1 lead on Caissie’s two-run homer in the second.

Miami tacked on four runs in the fourth, with Edwards’ RBI double and Hicks’ two-run single doing most of the damage.

Up next

Neither team has designated a starting pitcher for Thursday afternoon’s series finale. The Marlins are expected to activate LHP Braxton Garrett to fill in for LHP Robby Snelling, who the team placed on the 15-day injured with a sprained UCL in his left elbow on Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press