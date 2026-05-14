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Cole’s 10th-inning RBI single lifts the Astros past the Mariners, 4-3

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By AP News
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HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Walker homered and Zach Cole hit an RBI single in the 10th inning that lifted the Houston Astros to a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Brice Matthews started the 10th as the automatic runner on second base and moved to third on a wild pitch by Alex Hoppe (0-1). Cole, who tied a career high with three hits, singled on a grounder to right field to send Matthews home.

Bryan Abreu (2-2) walked one in a scoreless 10th.

Jose Altuve added two RBIs to help the Astros snap a four-game skid overall and end a nine-game losing streak against the Mariners.

Houston loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth and took the lead on Altuve’s one-out sacrifice fly. Altuve became the fifth Astros player with 900 RBIs.

Julio Rodríguez’s bases-loaded walk against Bryan King tied it at 3-3 with two outs in the ninth.

J.P. Crawford and Luke Raley hit solo home runs for the Mariners.

Seattle’s Bryce Miller allowed two runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings in his season debut after recovering from a strained left oblique.

Houston starter Lance McCullers also went 5 1/3 innings, permitting two runs and seven hits.

Crawford hit a leadoff homer, and Raley’s home run with one out in the sixth chased McCullers and made it 2-0.

Walker opened the bottom of the inning with his shot to the front row in right field to get the Astros within 1.

There was a delay of about 12 minutes with one out in the inning when home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz left the game after Braden Shewmake fouled a ball off his mask. First base umpire Alex MacKay moved from first base to behind the plate after Ortiz left and he got his gear on.

Altuve’s bases-loaded walk with two outs in the inning tied it, but Yordan Alvarez grounded out to end the inning.

Up Next

Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (0-4, 6.57 ERA) looks for his first win in the series finale Thursday with RHP Mike Burrows (2-4, 5.04) starting for Houston.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

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