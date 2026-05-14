Athletics and Cardinals play, winner takes 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (24-18, third in the NL Central) vs. Athletics (22-20, first in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Thursday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-2, 2.18 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Athletics: Jacob Lopez (3-2, 6.11 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -141, Cardinals +119; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

The Athletics are 22-20 overall and 9-9 in home games. The Athletics have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .251.

St. Louis is 14-8 on the road and 24-18 overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .387 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 22 extra base hits (10 doubles and 12 home runs). Zack Gelof is 10 for 35 with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with a .290 batting average, and has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 19 walks and 30 RBIs. Ivan Herrera is 13 for 40 with five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press