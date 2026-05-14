Brewers and Padres play to determine series winner

San Diego Padres (25-17, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-17, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Griffin Canning (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Brewers: Kyle Harrison (3-1, 2.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -146, Padres +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee has gone 14-9 at home and 23-17 overall. The Brewers have a 4-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 25-17 record overall and a 12-7 record in road games. The Padres have gone 15-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has six home runs, 29 walks and 26 RBIs while hitting .295 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 11 for 39 with a double and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has three doubles and seven home runs while hitting .262 for the Padres. Miguel Andujar is 10 for 39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 6-4, .190 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press