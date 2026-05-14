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Giants play the Dodgers with 2-1 series lead

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By AP News

San Francisco Giants (18-25, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (25-18, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (5-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 4.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -172, Giants +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the series 2-1.

Los Angeles has gone 14-10 at home and 25-18 overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .264.

San Francisco has gone 8-13 in road games and 18-25 overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Giants are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages has a .312 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has eight doubles and nine home runs. Kyle Tucker is 11 for 32 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 RBIs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 13 for 34 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (back), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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