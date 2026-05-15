Ian Happ homers, 5 combine for shutout as Cubs snap a 4-game skid with a 2-0 win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Ian Happ hit a long home run and five Chicago Cubs pitchers combined for a 2-0 shutout of the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Ben Brown made his second straight start after starting the season with 12 appearances out of the bullpen. He allowed just one hit in four innings and struck out seven in 65 pitches. In his two starts, he has not allowed a run in eight innings.

Hoby Milner (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings, Phil Maton and Jacob Webb each threw a scoreless frame and Daniel Palencia struck out two in the ninth for his third save. The Braves, who lead the majors in runs scored, were shut out for the second time this season and had just five hits.

Chris Sale (6-3) allowed just one unearned run in six innings for the Braves as he worked around five hits and two walks. He had eight strikeouts and left six Cubs on base.

Happ’s home run led off the eighth inning and traveled 424 feet to right field, bouncing off the side of the Chop House restaurant. It came off Reynaldo López and extended the Cubs’ lead to 2-0.

Michael Busch was 1 for 3 with a single, extending his on-base streak to 15 games.

The Cubs scored their first run thanks to an error by Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim in the sixth. With Happ on first, Seiya Suzuki hit a grounder to shortstop. In an effort to start a double play, Kim flipped the ball over the head of second baseman Ozzie Albies, putting runners on first and third. Matt Shaw’s fielder’s choice RBI scored Happ.

Up next

Cubs: RHP Edward Cabrera (3-1, 3.88) will face White Sox RHP Sean Burke (2-3, 3.68) in the opener of a three-game road series Friday against their crosstown rivals.

Braves: RHP Spencer Strider (1-0, 2.89) will make his third start of the season Friday against rookie Red Sox LHP Connelly Early (3-2, 3.16) in the opener of a three-game series in Atlanta.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BILL TROCCHI

Associated Press