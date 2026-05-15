Angels bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (26-18, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-28, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Blake Snell (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, five strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -239, Angels +196; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels enter a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers as losers of three in a row.

Los Angeles has an 8-10 record in home games and a 16-28 record overall. The Angels have a 7-17 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Los Angeles has a 26-18 record overall and an 11-8 record on the road. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 3.36 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell has a .269 batting average to lead the Angels, and has five doubles and six home runs. Nolan Schanuel is 13 for 41 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages has eight doubles and nine home runs while hitting .306 for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 5 for 32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Dodgers: Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press