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Padres visit the Mariners to open 3-game series

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By AP News

San Diego Padres (25-18, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-23, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (4-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Mariners: Emerson Hancock (3-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -140, Padres +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the San Diego Padres on Friday to start a three-game series.

Seattle is 12-11 in home games and 22-23 overall. The Mariners have a 16-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 25-18 overall and 12-8 in road games. The Padres have gone 9-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Raley leads the Mariners with 10 home runs while slugging .589. Randy Arozarena is 15 for 38 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has three doubles and seven home runs while hitting .257 for the Padres. Nick Castellanos is 9 for 32 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 5-5, .181 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Cal Raleigh: 10-Day IL (side), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (pectoral), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (oblique), Will Wilson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (lat), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Miles Mastrobuoni: 60-Day IL (calf)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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