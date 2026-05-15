Athletics host the Giants to open 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (18-26, fourth in the NL West) vs. Athletics (22-21, first in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Mahle (1-4, 5.18 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Athletics: Aaron Civale (4-1, 2.59 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -139, Giants +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the San Francisco Giants on Friday to start a three-game series.

The Athletics have a 22-21 record overall and a 9-10 record at home. The Athletics are 11-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has an 18-26 record overall and an 8-14 record in road games. The Giants have gone 13-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has 12 home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBIs while hitting .340 for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 14 for 38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Casey Schmitt leads the Giants with six home runs while slugging .485. Rafael Devers is 13 for 35 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (back), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press