Dodgers’ Blake Snell scratched from scheduled start, less than a week after season debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Snell was a late scratch from his scheduled start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, less than a week after the two-time Cy Young Award winner made his season debut.

Will Klein was set to start in Snell’s place against the Los Angeles Angels.

Snell rejoined the rotation sooner than anticipated last Saturday, allowing four earned runs over three innings against the Atlanta Braves. He had been on the injured list since late March with left shoulder fatigue.

Snell missed most of the 2025 regular season because of a lingering shoulder injury, making just 11 starts after signing a $182 million, five-year contract in November 2024. But the left-hander went 3-2 in six postseason appearances to help the Dodgers win their second consecutive World Series title.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB