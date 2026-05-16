Mullins homers and has 3 singles to help AL East-leading Rays beat Marlins 7-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered and singled three times in four at-bats to help the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Friday night for their 11th victory in 13 games.

Tampa Bay has won 11 straight at home.

Mullins also stole a base. He had his most hits since May 21, 2023, when he had five while with Baltimore.

After Yandy Díaz’s two-run homer in the bottom of the first, the scrappy Rays built a 4-1 lead with two second-inning hustle plays. Richie Palacios turned an elusive pop fly into a double and Mullins moved him to third by beating out a bunt.

Palacios scored on Hunter Feduccia’s sacrifice fly. Mullins, who stole second and took third on Feduccia’s out, sprinted home on Taylor Walls’ weak chopper to first.

Feduccia and the Rays were robbed of back-to-back homers in the sixth by their own ballpark. Following Mullins’ solo shot, the catcher launched Janson Junk’s fastball into right center, but the hit ricocheted off the Tropicana Field catwalk and fell to the turf for a ground-rule double.

Tampa Bay opener Ian Seymour needed nine pitches in the first inning and retired the first five Marlins before Connor Norby’s second-inning homer. Jesse Scholtens (4-2) took over in the third and threw five strong innings in relief. Miami center fielder Jakob Marsee (3 for 4) gave Scholtens his only blemish, a sixth-inning homer.

The Rays, who retired the final 10 batters in order after Marsee’s home run, are 4-0 this year when using an opener.

Junk dropped to 2-4.

Up next

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.90 ERA) was set to start Saturday against RHP Nick Martinez (4-1, 1.70).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By ZAK GILBERT

Associated Press