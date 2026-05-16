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Padres recall righty Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso, place RHP Matt Waldron on 15-day injured list

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By AP News
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SEATTLE (AP) — The San Diego Padres recalled right-hander Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso on Friday and placed righty Matt Waldron on the 15-day injured list with a right upper arm injury.

Waldron allowed six runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings on Tuesday in a 6-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, dropping his record this season to 1-2 with an 8.49 ERA in six games, three of them starts. His injury is to the brachialis muscle, below the biceps.

Jacob was recalled from the minor leagues for the second time this season. He threw two scoreless innings in his sole appearance for San Diego this year.

Lucas Giolito, who agreed to a one-year contract guaranteeing just under $2.8 million in April, is expected to make his Padres debut this weekend. Giolito has made four minor league starts.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

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