Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
69.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Matt McLain drives in 3 runs, Reds survive brutal innings by bullpen and hold off Guardians 7-6

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Reds Guardians Baseball

Reds Guardians Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

CLEVELAND (AP) — Matt McLain drove in three runs and Cincinnati survived a brutal inning by its bullpen as the Reds snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 7-6 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night in the first meeting between Ohio’s teams this year.

Cincinnati seemed on the way to an easy victory when McLain hit a two-run homer in the eighth to make it 6-1.

But things got messy as Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft walked the bases loaded and Travis Bazzana hit an RBI single to pull Cleveland within 6-2. Brock Burke came on and got a strikeout, but forced in two runs with a pair of bases-loaded walks.

José Ramírez’s sacrifice fly made it 6-5. The Guardians drew four four-pitch walks in the inning.

The Reds got an insurance run in the ninth on JJ Bleday’s fielder’s choice.

Tejay Antone gave up a run in the ninth before second baseman McLain made a diving stop in the outfield grass and threw out Bazzana for the final out. It was Antone’s first save since May 30, 2021. The right-hander has undergone three Tommy John surgeries.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott (3-2) extended his scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings — and 19 against Cleveland — before giving up a home run to Rhys Hoskins in the sixth.

Elly De La Cruz had an RBI double off Tanner Bibee (0-6) for the Reds, who went 0-7 on their most recent trip.

Bibee hasn’t gotten nearly enough help from the Guardians, who didn’t score in five of his first nine starts. The right-hander came in getting just 1.39 runs per start after averaging a career-high 4.79 last season.

Up next

Reds RHP Chris Paddack (0-5, 7.63) starts the middle game of the series against Gavin Williams 5-3, 3.74), who gave up a career-high 10 hits in his last outing.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.