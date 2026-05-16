Vásquez tosses 6 scoreless innings, Miller gets MLB-best 14th save as Padres beat Mariners 2-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Randy Vásquez threw six shutout innings, Mason Miller got a four-out save and Miguel Andujar hit an RBI double as the San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Friday night.

Vásquez (5-1), who has not allowed an earned run in three of nine starts this season, scattered four hits across six innings while not allowing a runner to advance past second base. The righty gave up only one extra-base hit, a double by Cole Young in the fifth inning.

San Diego scored its first run in the fourth on a two-strike, two-out double by Andujar on a hanging sweeper by Mariners starter Emerson Hancock (3-2). It was the only run the Padres scored against Hancock, who allowed a season-high five earned runs in his last start.

The Padres struck again in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Sung-Mun Song off Cooper Criswell.

Seattle had a chance to tie it, and even take the lead, when it loaded the bases in the eighth. Miller, the Padres’ All-Star closer, struck out Connor Joe looking with a full count slider to end the inning en route to earning his major league-leading 14th save.

Before Miller entered, Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor came within a few feet of hitting a go-ahead, three-run homer off Jason Adam on his 381-foot fly out to center field.

The Mariners were shut out for the fifth time in 46 games. Seattle was shut out six times last season.

Up next

Padres RHP Walker Buehler (2-2, 5.20) starts Saturday afternoon against Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (2-3, 3.78) in the second game of the three-game set.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer