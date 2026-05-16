Dodgers try to keep win streak going against the Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-18, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-29, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (5-1, 2.42 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (6-2, 1.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -141, Angels +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 16-29 overall and 8-11 in home games. The Angels have an 11-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 27-18 record overall and a 12-8 record in road games. The Dodgers are third in MLB play with 61 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell has a .263 batting average to lead the Angels, and has five doubles and six home runs. Nolan Schanuel is 12 for 39 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages has 10 home runs, 12 walks and 38 RBIs while hitting .305 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 12 for 37 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press