Padres play the Mariners leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (26-18, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-24, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Walker Buehler (2-2, 5.20 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -135, Padres +114; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Seattle Mariners leading the series 1-0.

Seattle is 12-12 at home and 22-24 overall. The Mariners have hit 53 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

San Diego is 13-8 in road games and 26-18 overall. The Padres are 9-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Padres are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Raley is third on the Mariners with 15 extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Julio Rodriguez is 9 for 41 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has three doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Miguel Andujar is 10 for 39 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 6-4, .198 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mariners: Cal Raleigh: 10-Day IL (side), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (pectoral), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (oblique), Will Wilson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (lat), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Miles Mastrobuoni: 60-Day IL (calf)

Padres: Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press