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Giants take on the Athletics after Arraez’s 4-hit game

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By AP News

San Francisco Giants (18-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. Athletics (23-21, first in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Trevor McDonald (1-0, 2.92 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (2-4, 4.07 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -135, Giants +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Athletics after Luis Arraez had four hits against the Athletics on Friday.

The Athletics are 23-21 overall and 10-10 in home games. The Athletics have an 11-4 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has an 8-15 record on the road and an 18-27 record overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 13 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 15 for 41 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Casey Schmitt has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 RBIs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 12 for 36 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Giants: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (back), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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