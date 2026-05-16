White Sox outfielders Austin Hays and Everson Pereira move closer to rehab assignment

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox outfielders Austin Hays and Everson Pereira ran the bases Saturday, moving one step closer to a minor league rehab assignment.

Hays is on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. Pereira is coming back from a right pectoral strain.

Manager Will Venable said throwing is going to be a major checkpoint for Pereira.

“He’ll have some other hurdles to clear here, but certainly he’s got his feet underneath him, he’s doing a great job,” Venable said. “Defensively, he’s out there chasing balls down during BP, he’s swinging in the cage. He’s progressing. But he’s still got to throw.”

The White Sox recalled left-hander Brandon Eisert from Triple-A Charlotte before Saturday’s game against the Cubs. Left-hander Tyler Schweitzer was sent down.

Eisert, 28, made two appearances with the White Sox last month, allowing four runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings.

The White Sox also acquired minor league outfielder Junior Pérez from the Athletics in exchange for minor league pitcher Jackson Nove. Pérez was optioned to Charlotte.

Venable said he watched some video of Pérez and talked to the front office about the acquisition.

“Right-handed hitting outfielder, above-average defense, some swing-and-miss in his game,” Venable said. “Had a really good year last year and hasn’t found it at the plate this year. A little bit of a higher strikeout rate, but a guy that hits lefties really well, producing different things. I think, a guy that we can go to work on and help progress at the plate. At his floor, a really good defender that can run the bases, a really good athlete.”

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