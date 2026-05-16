McCarthy singles twice and has an RBI against former team, helping Rockies beat Diamondbacks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Jake McCarthy singled twice and drove in a run against his former team, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday.

McCarthy, who played for Arizona from 2021-25, singled in the second inning to make it 3-1. He had at least one hit for the 14th time in Colorado’s past 18 games. Over that stretch, he’s hitting .375.

Hunter Goodman, Brenton Doyle and Willi Castro also had two hits apiece for the Rockies, and Mickey Moniak had his team-leading 27th and 28th RBIs. The Rockies had lost 11 of their previous 14 games, including five of their past six.

Moniak’s second RBI came on a hit-by-pitch from Arizona left-hander Brandyn Garcia in the eighth inning with the bases loaded.

Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3) gave up two earned runs in five innings for the victory, while Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1) suffered his first loss of the season after allowing nine hits and three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Antonio Senzatela finished for his third save. With two out and runners on first and second, Antonio Senzatela got Geraldo Perdomo to pop out to center field.

The Diamondbacks left 10 runners on base in the loss.

Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jose Fernandez each had two hits for Arizona, which had won 15 of its previous 22 games against the Rockies. The game was Arizona’s second in a string of 13 straight against the Rockies and San Francisco.

Up next

Rockies RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-5, 6.55 ERA) was set to start against RHP Michael Soroka (5-2, 3.53) on Sunday in the series finale.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By CRAIG MEYER

Associated Press