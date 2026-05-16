Cristopher Sánchez strikes out a career-high 13 as the Phillies beat the Pirates 6-0 to reach .500

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez struck out a career-high 13 while picking up the second shutout of his big league career as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on Saturday to reach .500 for the first time since mid-April.

Sánchez (5-2), the National League Cy Young Award runner-up a year ago, allowed five hits and didn’t issue a walk while extending his scoreless streak to 29 2/3 innings. He dropped his ERA to 1.82 with the fifth complete game and third shutout in the major leagues this season.

Philadelphia (23-23) improved to 14-4 since Don Mattingly replaced Rob Thomson as manager and made bench coach Dusty Wathan a winner during his managerial debut. Wathan filled in while Mattingly attended a son’s college graduation.

Bryce Harper hit a 457-foot three-run homer off the batter’s eye in the first inning off Bubba Chandler (1-5). Trea Turner and Alec Bohm had two hits apiece. Kyle Schwarber, baseball’s leading home run hitter, added an RBI single as the Phillies gave Sanchez an early five-run lead and cruised.

One night after the Phillies rallied from six down to stun Pittsburgh in extra innings, Sanchez made sure no comeback was needed. He retired the first 11 batters he faced and never really ran into trouble until the ninth inning, when the Pirates put runners on first and third with one out.

With a reliever warming up in the bullpen, Sanchez struck out Marcell Ozuna to reach 13 strikeouts for the first time and then retired Nick Yorke on a groundball to end it.

While Sanchez was crisp, Chandler was not. The hard-throwing 23-year-old, considered an important part of Pittsburgh’s future, continued to struggle with his command. Chandler issued four walks in his three innings of work, pushing his total on the season to a major league-leading 31.

And when Chandler did find the strike zone, Schwarber and Harper made him pay.

It took Philadelphia all of three batters to take control. Turner led off with a single. Schwarber walked, and Harper followed with his 11th homer of the season, a monster shot that made the significant chunk of the PNC Park crowd who made the five-hour drive across the state roar with approval.

Up next

The series wraps up on Sunday when reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes (6-2, 1.98 ERA) starts for Pittsburgh against Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler (2-0, 2.55).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer