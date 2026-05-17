Marlins score 8 runs in 10th inning to top Rays 10-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Liam Hicks had a two-run RBI single in an eight-run 10th inning and the Miami Marlins ended the Tampa Bay Rays’ 11-game home winning streak with a 10-5 victory on Saturday.

Jakob Marsee added three hits and Javier Sanoja had four RBI for the Marlins.

Hicks, who entered the game tied for the major league lead in RBIs, hit a single through a drawn-in infield off Hunter Bigge (1-1) to break a 2-2 tie.

Bigge gave up all eight runs, seven earned, with six hits and two walks in the 10th.

Tampa Bay lost its first home game since April 21.

With the game tied at 1 in the ninth inning, Sanoja hit a two-out double off Bryan Baker to score Marsee from first.

Miami’s Pete Fairbanks (1-2), who signed in December after seven seasons with Tampa Bay, got the win despite allowing the tying run in the bottom of the ninth. The former Rays closer gave up an RBI single to Nick Fortes that scored Cedric Mullins.

Marlins pinch hitter Heriberto Hernández blasted a first-pitch slider 439 feet off Garrett Cleavinger, tying the game at 1-1 in the top of the seventh.

Chandler Simpson broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third, poking a two-strike changeup into left to drive in Taylor Walls.

Rays starter Nick Martinez shut out the Marlins over six innings, allowing one walk while striking out four. Miami starter Sandy Alcantara allowed just one unearned run and no walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

Up next

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 3.16) starts for Tampa Bay on Sunday in the final game of the series opposite right-hander Eury Pérez (2-5, 4.94).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ZAK GILBERT

Associated Press