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Dodgers bring road win streak into matchup with the Angels

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By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (28-18, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-30, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (0-0)

LINE: Dodgers -136, Angels +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has an 8-12 record at home and a 16-30 record overall. The Angels have a 4-7 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 13-8 record on the road and a 28-18 record overall. The Dodgers have a 14-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has six doubles and 11 home runs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 11 for 37 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 RBIs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 8 for 36 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .216 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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