Padres look to sweep series against the Mariners

San Diego Padres (27-18, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-25, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Mariners: George Kirby (5-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -160, Padres +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 12-13 record in home games and a 22-25 record overall. The Mariners have the seventh-best team ERA in the majors at 3.67.

San Diego is 27-18 overall and 14-8 in road games. The Padres are 16-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 11 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 10 for 42 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has nine doubles, seven home runs and 17 RBIs while hitting .244 for the Padres. Miguel Andujar is 11 for 40 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 6-4, .180 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Garver: day-to-day (back), Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (undisclosed), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (pectoral), Cal Raleigh: 10-Day IL (side), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (oblique), Will Wilson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (lat), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Miles Mastrobuoni: 60-Day IL (calf)

Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press