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Schmitt leads Giants against the Athletics after 4-hit outing

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By AP News

San Francisco Giants (19-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. Athletics (23-22, first in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Adrian Houser (1-4, 5.79 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -135, Giants +113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Athletics after Casey Schmitt’s four-hit game on Saturday.

The Athletics are 23-22 overall and 10-11 at home. The Athletics have gone 11-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 19-27 record overall and a 9-15 record on the road. The Giants have a 6-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 12 home runs while slugging .609. Nick Kurtz is 13 for 36 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has nine doubles, two triples and a home run for the Giants. Willy Adames is 15 for 42 with three doubles and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Giants: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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