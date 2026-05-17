Dodgers reliever Jack Dreyer goes on injured list with shoulder discomfort

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Reliever Jack Dreyer became the latest Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher to be placed on their injured list Sunday.

Dreyer is out with left shoulder discomfort. The back-to-back champion Dodgers also recalled right-handers Paul Gervase and Chayce McDermott and optioned left-hander Charlie Barnes to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Dreyer is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP while pitching 21 2/3 innings, tops among Dodgers relievers this season. He pitched one scoreless inning last Friday in the Dodgers’ 6-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Dreyer joins closer Edwin Diaz and high-priced starters Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow on the shelf with recent injury problems for the Dodgers, who are having another year of extraordinary pitching turnover because of injuries.

Several other potential contributors to the Dodgers’ big league staff have yet to pitch in a game this season because of significant injuries.

Gervase pitched one inning for the Dodgers on May 9 in his only outing this season. The 6-foot-10 right-hander has appeared in seven major league games in his career.

The Dodgers acquired McDermott from Baltimore in a trade last month. He made five major league appearances over the previous two seasons with the Orioles.

Barnes pitched one scoreless inning apiece on Friday and Saturday at Angel Stadium in his debut with the Dodgers.

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