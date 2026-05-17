Salvador Perez homers and drives in both runs to help the Royals beat the Cardinals 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Salvador Perez homered and drove in two runs, Stephen Kolek allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak.

Kolek (2-0) struck out three and walked one in his third start of the season after returning from a strained left oblique on May 5.

Daniel Lynch IV pitched 1 2/3 innings, and Lucas Erceg worked the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

Perez launched the first pitch he saw in the fourth inning 392 feet into the left-field stands for his seventh homer of the season to expand Kansas City’s lead to 2-0.

Andre Pallante (4-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings as the Cardinals had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Maikel Garcia grounded a single up the middle leading off the game, advanced to third base when Victor Scott II bobbled Bobby Witt Jr.’s single and scored on Perez’s sacrifice fly to left field to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn left the game and was favoring his left leg as he returned to the dugout in the bottom of the seventh inning after beating out a double play attempt at first base. Manager Oliver Marmol said Winn had left knee discomfort and would be day to day.

Up next

Royals: RHP Seth Lugo (1-3, 3.76 ERA) will oppose Boston RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 3.18) to open a nine-game homestand Monday night.

Cardinals: LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 4.40) will oppose Pittsburgh RHP Mitch Keller (4-2, 3.59) to open a three-game home series Tuesday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press