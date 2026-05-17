Quero hits a game-ending homer as the White Sox beat the Cubs 9-8 in 10 innings

CHICAGO (AP) — Edgar Quero hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 9-8 on Sunday in the rubber game of their first crosstown series this season.

Batting with Chase Meidroth on third and one out, Quero drove a 95.5 mph fastball from Ryan Rolison (3-1) to center field for his first homer of the year. Quero finished with three hits and three RBIs after going 4 for 37 in his previous 15 games.

Andrew Benintendi went 3 for 3 and Miguel Vargas drove in two runs as the White Sox closed out an impressive 7-2 homestand. Tyler Davis (2-1) got three outs for the win in front of a sellout crowd of 38,608.

The White Sox grabbed a 7-4 lead on Tristan Peters’ first career homer, a three-run shot off Phil Maton in the eighth. But the Cubs tied it on Michael Conforto’s three-run drive off Seranthony Domínguez in the ninth.

Michael Busch also went deep for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who lost for the sixth time in eight games. Alex Bregman had two hits and two RBIs.

Busch connected for his fourth homer after Nico Hoerner hit a leadoff single in the first. Busch’s 379-foot drive to right extended his on-base streak to a career-high 18 games.

Bregman singled home Dansby Swanson for a 4-1 lead in the fourth. The Cubs had a chance for a bigger inning, but Ian Happ bounced into a double play with runners on the corners.

Benintendi responded with an RBI double for the White Sox in the bottom half, and the South Siders added two more in the fifth.

With two outs and runners at the corners, Vargas hit a drive to right-center on a warm and windy afternoon at Rate Field. Pete Crow-Armstrong tried to make a leaping catch for the Cubs, but it went off the wall for a tying two-run double.

Up next

Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (4-3, 2.32 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against Milwaukee. RHP Brandon Sproat (1-2, 5.75 ERA) takes the mound for the visiting Brewers.

White Sox: LHP Noah Schultz (2-2, 4.91 ERA) and Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (3-2, 3.91 ERA) start Monday night in the opener of a three-game set at Seattle.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer