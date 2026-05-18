Bryce Harper homers off Paul Skenes and Phillies beat Pirates 6-0 and move over .500

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zack Wheeler pitched seven sparkling innings, Bryce Harper hit a home run off ace Paul Skenes and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 Sunday for a three-game sweep that moved them over .500 for the first time since early April.

Philadelphia (24-23) has won seven of eight and improved to 15-4 since Don Mattingly replaced Rob Thomson as manager on April 28. The Phillies had not been over .500 since they were 6-5 before an April 8 loss.

Wheeler (3-0) gave up four hits while striking out eight and walking one. His ERA is 1.99 in six starts since beginning the season on the injured list while recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot from his upper right arm.

Jonathan Bowlan and Tanner Banks pitched one inning each to finish the five-hitter.

Harper led off the sixth inning with his 12th home run to push the’ lead to 3-0. Later in the inning, Bryson Stott added a two-run double off Isaac Mattson. The runs were charged to Skenes (6-3), who was lifted after Alec Bohm singled and Brandon Marsh doubled.

Skenes tied a career-high by giving up five runs in five-plus innings. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner allowed six hits, struck out seven, and walked one as his ERA rose from 1.98 to 2.62.

Skenes’ career-best scoreless innings streak ended at 20 in a two-run fifth. Justin Crawford drove in the first run on a groundout, and Trea Turner followed with an RBI single.

The Pirates have lost four of five.

Up next

Phillies: Rookie RHP Andrew Painter (1-4, 6.21 ERA) will start on Monday night against visiting Cincinnati and LHP Nick Lodolo (0-1, 8.68 ERA) to start a three-game series.

Pirates: After having Monday off, open a three-game series on Tuesday night in St. Louis with RHP Mitch Keller (4-2, 3.59) facing LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 4.20).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press