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Corbin Carroll hits 2 homers, drives in 3 as the Diamondbacks beat the Rockies 8-6

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By AP News
Diamondbacks Rockies Baseball

Diamondbacks Rockies Baseball

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DENVER (AP) — Corbin Carroll homered twice and drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 8-6 on Sunday in the rubber game of the three-game series.

Nolan Arenado and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit RBI singles for a 2-0 lead in the third after Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo got things started — after rain delay of one hour and 45 minutes — with back-to-back walks off Michael Lorenzen with two outs.

Carroll hit his sixth home run following a two-out RBI single by Ildemaro Vargas for a 5-0 lead in the fourth. Carroll then hit a solo shot in the sixth to make it 8-2.

Michael Soroka (6-2) struck out eight and gave up two runs on six hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. Paul Sewald issued a two-out walk in the ninth before finishing off his 10th save in 11 opportunities

The Rockies didn’t have a hit off Soroka until TJ Rumfield, Troy Johnston and Willi Castro had three straight two-out doubles to cut it to 5-2 in the fourth.

Gurriel answered in the fifth with his first homer this season and Gabriel Moreno scored on Jose Fernandez’s single to make it 7-2. Moreno had three hits and scored twice.

Jake McCarthy and Kyle Karros had RBI singles and Castro and Brett Sullivan added sacrifice flies in a four-run eighth off Brandon Pfaadt that cut it to 8-6.

Pfaadt got one out and was charged with four runs.

Lorenzen (2-6) gave up seven runs — six earned — on nine hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

Rockies LHP Jose Quintana (1-2, 3.97 ERA) starts Monday against the visiting Rangers, who counter with LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 4.50).

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (1-4, 5.02) starts Monday in Phoenix opposite Giants LHP Robbie Ray (3-5, 3.04).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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