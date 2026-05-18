Angels host the Athletics to begin 4-game series

Athletics (23-23, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-31, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (2-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Angels: Walbert Urena (1-4, 3.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -129, Angels +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels open a four-game series at home against the Athletics on Monday.

Los Angeles is 16-31 overall and 8-13 at home. The Angels have gone 4-7 in games decided by one run.

The Athletics are 23-23 overall and 13-11 in road games. Athletics hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 23 RBIs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 8 for 32 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 12 home runs while slugging .609. Nick Kurtz is 11 for 33 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .209 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press