Giants play the Diamondbacks after Schmitt’s 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (20-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (22-23, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (3-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-4, 5.02 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -139, Giants +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Casey Schmitt’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Arizona has gone 12-9 at home and 22-23 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 12-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco is 20-27 overall and 10-15 in road games. The Giants have a 7-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ildemaro Vargas has eight doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 12 for 34 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Schmitt has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 RBIs while hitting .297 for the Giants. Willy Adames is 16 for 44 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .225 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press