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Dodgers take win streak into matchup with the Padres

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By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (28-18, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (3-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -156, Padres +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to keep a five-game win streak alive when they play the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 28-18 overall and 13-10 in home games. The Padres are 17-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 29-18 record overall and a 14-8 record in road games. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .433.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has three doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 11 for 28 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 41 RBIs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 7 for 34 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .191 batting average, 3.34 ERA, even run differential

Dodgers: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Jack Dreyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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