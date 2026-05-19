Red Sox beat Royals 3-1 behind Willson Contreras’ homer and Sonny Gray’s strong outing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Willson Contreras hit his team-leading 10th homer and Sonny Gray outdueled Seth Lugo as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Monday night.

The first pitch was moved up 30 minutes because heavy thunderstorms were forecast for later Monday.

Gray (5-1) allowed one run on five hits in six-plus innings. He struck out nine and walked one. He has given up two runs over 16 innings (1.13 ERA) since returning from the injured list on May 6. Three relievers followed Gray, with Aroldis Chapman working the ninth for his 11th save in as many opportunities.

Lugo (1-4) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings for Kansas City, which has lost seven of eight.

The Royals had back-to-back hits off Gray in the fifth. Michael Massey lined a double off the glove of left fielder Masataka Yoshida. Kyle Isbel rolled a single into left, but Yoshida threw out Massey at the plate.

Lugo gave up a bloop single to Mickey Gasper leading off the sixth. With one out, Contreras hit a 435-foot shot to left-center for a 2-0 lead.

Jarren Duran hit a sacrifice fly for Boston in the seventh. Jac Caglianone doubled in the Royals’ run in bottom half.

Up next

LHP Ranger Suarez (2-2, 2.44 ERA) starts for the Red Sox as the series continues Tuesday. The Royals will have a bullpen game because their scheduled starter, Kris Bubic, was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to May 15, with left elbow soreness.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press