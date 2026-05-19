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Yandy Díaz and Junior Caminero each drive in 4 runs as Rays bash Orioles 16-6

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By AP News
Orioles Rays Baseball

Orioles Rays Baseball

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz had four hits and four RBIs, Junior Caminero homered and drove in four runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays battered Baltimore Orioles pitching in a 16-6 victory Monday night.

Ryan Vilade and Jonny DeLuca each added three RBIs for the Rays, who had 18 hits and scored their most runs since May 31 last year in a 16-3 win at Houston. Tampa Bay is 13-3 this month and owns the best record in the majors at 31-15.

Díaz got the offense started with a leadoff double and then delivered a two-out, two-run single in the second. The first five hitters in Tampa Bay’s lineup combined to go 13 for 24 with 15 RBIs.

With a thunderstorm pelting Tropicana Field’s new roof, the Rays scored six early runs against Baltimore starter Trevor Rogers (2-5), sending 10 batters to the plate during a five-run second. Tampa Bay also batted around in a four-run sixth, highlighted by Caminero’s three-run homer.

Rays starter Shane McClanahan, a Baltimore native, stretched his scoreless streak to 23 2/3 innings before Adley Rutschman’s two-out RBI single in the third. McClanahan (5-2) then fanned Tampa native Pete Alonso for the left-hander’s 500th major league strikeout.

McClanahan, who didn’t pitch in 2024 or 2025 after Tommy John surgery, hadn’t allowed a run since April 19 at Pittsburgh.

Taylor Walls extended his hitting streak to career-best seven games and scored three runs for the Rays.

Alonso, who had three hits, drove in two runs with a fifth-inning double off the center-field wall.

Baltimore third baseman Weston Wilson, who homered in the fifth, made his third appearance as a reliever this season. He pitched a scoreless eighth.

Rutschman also homered for the Orioles.

Up next

Baltimore RHP Kyle Bradish (2-5, 4.21 ERA) starts the second game of the series Tuesday night against RHP Griffin Jax (1-2, 3.91).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ZAK GILBERT
Associated Press

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